Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Wisconsin Idea Spotlight: Human Flourishing and the Mind-Body Connection

Wisconsin Idea Spotlight: Human Flourishing and the Mind-Body Connection

Watch this informative Wisconsin Idea Spotlight!

Bryan Suzan
November 28, 2022
Enrichment >

Just as we can improve our physical health with regular exercise, we can improve our emotional well-being with a training program for the mind.

During this Wisconsin Idea Spotlight presentation, Human Flourishing and the Mind-Body Connection, a panel of UW–Madison experts discussed current research in mindfulness and integrative health, as well as tips and tools participants can include in their daily lives for sustained better health.

Speakers included Professor Richard J. Davidson, neuroscientist and founder of the Center for Healthy Minds; Professor David Rakel, chair of the UW Department of Family Medicine and Community Health; and from the UW Department of Family Medicine and Community Health, Associate Professor Adrienne Hampton, an integrative health family physician. Dr. Hampton moderated the program.  

Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

Ho-Chunk Land: Stories of Teejop

The Ho-Chunk Nation has lived on Teejop — the land on which UW–Madison currently sits — for thousands of years. 

Read More >
Enrichment,
Wisconsin Idea Spotlight,
story

Arts as Activism

Read More >
Enrichment,
Wisconsin Idea Spotlight,

Do you know any amazing Badger alumni who deserve to be honored by their alma mater? Nominate them for an Alumni Award today!