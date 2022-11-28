Wisconsin Idea Spotlight: Human Flourishing and the Mind-Body Connection

Just as we can improve our physical health with regular exercise, we can improve our emotional well-being with a training program for the mind.
During this Wisconsin Idea Spotlight presentation, Human Flourishing and the Mind-Body Connection, a panel of UW–Madison experts discussed current research in mindfulness and integrative health, as well as tips and tools participants can include in their daily lives for sustained better health.
Speakers included Professor Richard J. Davidson, neuroscientist and founder of the Center for Healthy Minds; Professor David Rakel, chair of the UW Department of Family Medicine and Community Health; and from the UW Department of Family Medicine and Community Health, Associate Professor Adrienne Hampton, an integrative health family physician. Dr. Hampton moderated the program.