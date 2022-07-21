The Ho-Chunk Nation has lived on Teejop — the land on which UW–Madison currently sits — for thousands of years.

During the Wisconsin Idea Spotlight: Ho-Chunk Land — Stories of Teejop, panelists discussed the importance of this area and shared the stories of Teejop, passed on from generation to generation. They also discussed how Teejop continues to shape the social and cultural experiences of Ho-Chunk people.

UW–Madison anthropology doctoral candidate Molli Pauliot x’90, MA’20, PhDx’23 moderated this panel discussion, which featured Ho-Chunk Nation member Kendra Greendeer PhDx’23 along with Ho-Chunk Nation trial court judge JoAnn Jones ’82, MS’83, JD’86. Jones was also the first female president of the Ho-Chunk Nation.