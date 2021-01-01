Alumni College
Save the date for 2022: Sunday, August 28 through Tuesday, August 31.
Alumni College presents you with the chance to join fellow alumni and friends in learning about what is happening at UW–Madison. In addition to staying at a private resort, this exclusive weekend getaway includes all meals and refreshments, presentations by UW faculty, relaxation opportunities, and more.
Red Crown Lodge
Red Crown Lodge is a corporate retreat in Arbor Vitae, Wisconsin, that was established in 1922 by Standard Oil. Located on Trout Lake in the beautiful Northwoods of Wisconsin, the lodge has served as a meeting facility for more than 80 years. It offers spacious guest rooms and opportunities for body-and-mind enrichment.
Upcoming Events
Questions?
For more information, contact Stephanie Wallace ’05 at stephanie.wallace@supportuw.org or 608-308-5528.