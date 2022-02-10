Big Ideas for Our Changing Times
As one of the top research universities in the world, UW–Madison is on the front lines of many of our most pressing challenges. Join fellow alumni — online or in person — for talks with leading UW experts who will answer your questions about groundbreaking new ideas and discoveries happening on campus right now.
Get ready to attend The UW Now in person! Check out an event in a city near you. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to meet some of the leading minds of our time. Registration and additional details will be coming soon.
Prefer to attend virtually? Our popular UW Now Livestream program will continue to bring the UW directly to your home! You can participate live using the chat feature or enjoy recordings of past events anytime you like.
In Person Events
Naples, FL
February 10, 2022
Coachella Valley, CA
March 10, 2022
Scottsdale, AZ
March 12, 2022
New York City, NY
April 5, 2022
San Francisco, CA
April 26, 2022
Livestream Events
Stay tuned for new topics — coming soon!
Missed one of our livestreams or want to rewatch a favorite? Check out recordings of all past livestreams now. You can explore a wide range of topics, from economics and foreign policy to football to the latest research about COVID-19 — and more.
Questions?
Email Spencer Bierman ’20 or call 608-308-5336.