Rainbow Affinity Group
A Wisconsin Alumni Association Chapter
Our purpose is to build an inclusive local community of UW alumni and supporters united by Badger pride, spirit, and the desire to advance UW–Madison’s positive impact on the world.
WAA Stories
Spruce up your Christmas tree knowledge with forester and radio host Wakelin “Ranger Mac” McNeel.
As geopolitical conflicts and environmental threats highlight the ongoing risks of fossil fuel dependence, many nations are accelerating their transition to clean, sustainable energy.
Tim Donohue is working to replace black gold with something much greener.
Gregory Nemet explains how small innovations in clean energy can make a big difference.
The electrical grid faces greater demand than ever, while it also faces more threats from extreme weather. Professor Line Roald will speak about those challenges on The UW Now Livestream.
Spruce up your Christmas tree knowledge with forester and radio host Wakelin “Ranger Mac” McNeel.
As geopolitical conflicts and environmental threats highlight the ongoing risks of fossil fuel dependence, many nations are accelerating their transition to clean, sustainable energy.
Tim Donohue is working to replace black gold with something much greener.
Gregory Nemet explains how small innovations in clean energy can make a big difference.
The electrical grid faces greater demand than ever, while it also faces more threats from extreme weather. Professor Line Roald will speak about those challenges on The UW Now Livestream.
Spruce up your Christmas tree knowledge with forester and radio host Wakelin “Ranger Mac” McNeel.
As geopolitical conflicts and environmental threats highlight the ongoing risks of fossil fuel dependence, many nations are accelerating their transition to clean, sustainable energy.
Tim Donohue is working to replace black gold with something much greener.
Gregory Nemet explains how small innovations in clean energy can make a big difference.
The electrical grid faces greater demand than ever, while it also faces more threats from extreme weather. Professor Line Roald will speak about those challenges on The UW Now Livestream.