The Rainbow Affinity Group strives to use creative, innovative, and community-suggested programs to assist alumni and students in preserving their diverse cultural values. We serve to advance the mission of the Wisconsin Alumni Association and the university by advocating for LGBTQ+ participation, access, and utilization of resources.

Contact the Rainbow Affinity Group

Please get in touch with us for more information about events or activities sponsored by this club, especially if you have ideas for activities or would like to organize or host an event.