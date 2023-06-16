It’s time to kick back, relax, and soak up the fun of summertime in Madison! Join fellow UW alumni who have graduated in recent years for a weekend of reconnection and celebration, featuring good food, good music, outdoor activities, and more.

Don’t miss DJay Mando ’16: official UW–Madison athletics DJ, official Milwaukee Bucks game-day host, and the official DJ of Recent-Grad Weekend!

Cost

$40 per person

$35 for Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA) members

If you graduated in 2022 or later, be sure to activate your complimentary two-year WAA membership to take advantage of the discounted price! Membership is discounted for other alumni within five years of graduation.

Registration will be open until June 2 — or until sold out!

Schedule

All-Weekend Passes and Discounts

6 a.m.–10 p.m. FREE Weekend Pass at the Nicholas Recreation Center and the new Bakke Recreation and Wellbeing Center, courtesy of University Recreation and Wellbeing. Just show your photo ID with birthdate and your 2023 Recent-Grad Weekend wristband upon each visit. Programs and services are available at an additional cost. 12 p.m.–sunset A Day on the Lake, featuring rental discounts from Outdoor UW for registered attendees to enjoy at their leisure. Outdoor UW is in the lower level of Memorial Union at 800 Langdon Street. Subject to weather.

Friday, June 16

5–7 p.m. Recent-Grad Weekend Welcome Reception at One Alumni Place. Two drink tickets and appetizers are included. Check-in for the weekend and meet your Recent Grad Council Members. 7–9 p.m. Sunset Lounge Social at Memorial Union with scenic views overlooking Lake Mendota and the Terrace. Vibe inside or on the rooftop to music curated by DJay Mando at this VIP social hosted by the College of Letters & Science. All registrants are welcome to attend. 7–10 p.m. A Night on the Terrace hosted by DJay Mando, in partnership with Wisconsin Union Directorate Music 10 p.m.–1 a.m. Karaoke Kickback at Camp Trippalindee in the Graduate Madison Hotel at 601 Langdon Street.

Saturday, June 17

11 a.m.–2 p.m. Multicultural Rooftop Day Party at the Pyle Center, featuring DJay Mando. Two drink tickets and a brunch menu are included, hosted in partnership with the Division of Diversity Equity & Educational Achievement. All registrants are welcome to attend. 2–4 p.m. Ice Cream in Alumni Park with Pontoon Boat Rides on Lake Mendota. Grab a free scoop of our beloved Babcock ice cream, vibe to music curated by DJay Mando, and sign up in One Alumni Place for a pontoon boat ride (first-come, first-served). Registration for each time slot begins a half hour before departure. Rides depart every half hour from 2:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. Subject to weather. 5 p.m. Madison Mallards Game with private section seating in Johnson Financial Group Club, featuring all-you-can-eat food for three hours and bottomless beverages until the end of the game. Wear your Badger gear! Transportation to and from the game will be provided. Pick-up from One Alumni Place will be at 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Pick-up from the game will be at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. with drop-off at One Alumni Place. 9 p.m.–2 a.m. A Night on State Street with a private social mixer at State Street Brats at 603 State Street, beginning with Badger BINGO and trivia games with prizes from 9–10 p.m., followed by the Recent Grad Weekend Party with music curated by DJay Mando from 10 p.m. until close.

Sunday, June 18

10 a.m.–12 p.m. A Walk and Workshop in the Garden, a farewell social and lip balm making workshop at Allen Centennial Garden, featuring flowers and beeswax harvested from the garden. Hosted by the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. (Capacity is limited and registration is required.)

Additional Information

We have a hotel block reserved at Graduate Madison. The discounted rate is $189 per night (not including taxes and fees). Discounts are available on a first-come, first-served basis. You must book by May 26 to get the discounted rate. Valet parking is $32 plus tax per day.

If you are not leaving your vehicle at a hotel, we recommend UW lot 46 for its proximity to activities and lodging. Submit the UW Transportation value permit order form or call 608-262-8683 to purchase permits. Please allow at least two weeks for processing.

Wheelchair-accessible and gender-neutral restrooms are available on campus. For information on parking, bus routes, accessible entrances, and more, please view the university’s interactive campus map.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.