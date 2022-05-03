WAA: Antigo Chapter Founders’ Day Celebration

The UW has been changing lives and moving the world forward since it was founded. Join us for an exciting Founders’ Day gathering to celebrate everything we love about our university. When Badgers connect, great things happen!

Register by April 27.

About the Program

Enjoy a special presentation:

The Future of Engineering at UW–Madison and in the State of Wisconsin

Featuring:

Ian Robertson — dean of the University of Wisconsin–Madison College of Engineering

A plated meal will be served, featuring your choice of prime rib, poor man’s lobster, or chicken cordon bleu. A cash bar will be available.

Program Schedule

5:30 p.m. — Social hour

— Social hour 6:30 p.m. — Dinner

— Dinner 7:15 p.m. — Program and Q & A

About the Speaker

Ian Robertson, PhD, is the ninth dean of the University of Wisconsin–Madison College of Engineering. His research focuses on how microstructure evolves in materials exposed to extreme conditions — stress, gaseous and chemical environments, and radiation — to enhance understanding of macro-scale property changes. He is the author of more than 240 research publications on materials science topics. From 2011 to 2013, he was director of the Division of Materials Research for the National Science Foundation, and he was named a fellow of ASM International in 2009. Robertson has received numerous teaching and research awards, including Department of Energy (DOE) awards for outstanding scientific accomplishment in metallurgy and ceramics (DOE Basic Energy Sciences, 1982) and for contributions to our understanding of mechanisms of hydrogen embrittlement (DOE EE Fuel Cell Program, 2011). He is the 2014 recipient of the ASM Edward DeMille Campbell Memorial Lectureship.

Additional Information

The WAA: Antigo Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold the event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.