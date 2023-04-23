WAA: Central Ohio Chapter Founders’ Day Celebration

The UW has been changing lives and moving the world forward since it was founded. Join us for an exciting Founders’ Day gathering to celebrate everything we love about our university. When Badgers connect, great things happen!

Register by April 16.

About the Program

Enjoy a special presentation:

Discussions on Mindfulness and Mental Health

Featuring:

Simon Goldberg PhD’17, assistant professor in the Department of Counseling Psychology and affiliate faculty at the Center for Healthy Minds

Many people have heard of mindfulness before — but what is it and how does it correspond to better mental health and well-being? Dr. Goldberg will share insights from his award-winning work.



Dinner will be a buffet. Complimentary beer and wine will be available.

Program Schedule

12 p.m. Check-in 12:45 p.m. Program begins

About the Speaker

Simon Goldberg PhD’17 is an assistant professor in the Department of Counseling Psychology and affiliate faculty at the Center for Healthy Minds. He has collaborated on several randomized trials of contemplative interventions with Center for Healthy Minds staff and has conducted systematic reviews and meta-analyses of mindfulness-based interventions. He is currently completing a five-year NIH-funded research study focused on the delivery of meditation training through mobile technology. He has clinical experience working with military veterans and conducts research on veteran mental health. He has served on the editorial board for the Journal of Counseling Psychology, Psychotherapy, and Psychotherapy Research.

Additional Information

When you register, please inform us of any dietary restrictions you may have or physical accommodations you may require, such as captions, interpreting services, or other needs.

The WAA: Central Ohio Chapter will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.