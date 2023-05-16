WAA: Chippewa Valley Chapter Founders’ Day Celebration

The UW has been changing lives and moving the world forward since it was founded. Join us for an exciting Founders’ Day gathering to celebrate everything we love about our university. When Badgers connect, great things happen! There will be plenty of fun opportunities to win prizes throughout the evening!

The cost is $27 per person or $20 for recent graduates. Register by May 9.

About the Program

Enjoy a special presentation:

The Modern Craft Beer Movement

Featuring:

Robin Shepard PhD’93, associate professor in the Department of Life Sciences Communication and assistant dean for UW–Madison’s Division of Cooperative Extension

Dr. Shepard will discuss Wisconsin’s brewing history and the modern craft beer movement.

Hors d’oevures will be served. A cash bar will be available.

Program Schedule

6 p.m. Check-in 6:30 p.m. Program begins 8 p.m. Event concludes

About the Speaker

Robin Shepard PhD’93 is an associate professor in the Department of Life Sciences Communication and assistant dean for UW–Madison’s Division of Cooperative Extension. A passionate homebrewer and beer historian, he is perhaps most well-known for his historic brewery walks in Madison and his presentations about Wisconsin’s most iconic beverage. In 2006, he received the Wisconsin Alumni Association’s award for Outstanding Outreach and Teaching for his informative and often entertaining look at the culture of beer. He’s also a three-time winner of awards from the North American Guild of Beer Writers. He is currently working on his fourth book on the history of brewing in Madison and Dane County.

Additional Information

When you register, please inform us of any physical accommodations you may require, such as captions, interpreting services, or other needs.

The WAA: Chippewa Valley Chapter will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.