Skip Navigation

New Grad Membership Offer

WAA Membership

Move into alumnihood as a proud WAA member — because WAA is providing all new grads with a two-year, complimentary membership. Plus, as an added bonus get a magnetic Wisconsin felt pennant.

This is a great opportunity to hold on to the best of the UW — spirit, connections, traditions, and more. You’ll also enjoy 40+ member benefits that’ll keep you feeling closer to your alma mater, including:

Wisconsin pendent
  • FREE subscription to Badger Insider magazine (print and digital editions)
  • Complimentary business cards (upon request)
  • Money-saving discounts on food, lodging, retail, and more

  • Simply opt in by completing the form below and you’ll be part of a community Where Badgers Belong.

  • 10-digit number on your Wiscard
  • United States