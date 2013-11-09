Who Are The Amish?

The Old Order Amish are one of the most familiar religious groups in America today. Spread out across thirty U.S. states (including Wisconsin) and Ontario, the Amish population is doubling every twenty years. While many outsiders are aware of certain visible aspects of Amish culture, including their distinctive dress, use of horse-and-buggy for transportation, and limitations on technology, this presentation explores the faith and values that are at the heart of their society. Along the way it clarifies a number of misunderstandings about the Amish, including many propagated by popular media.