Cartographic Treasures: Map and Aerial Photograph Collections in the Robinson Map Library

Providing an overview and history of the UW Department of Geography's Arthur H. Robinson Map Library and with a focus on print holdings, this talk includes information about the library's 500,000 items, including the worldwide cartographic research map collection. The map library's collection of historic aerial photographs of Wisconsin is the largest archive of its kind in the state. The presentation will briefly cover the history of aerial photography in the U.S., and provide an overview of the library's holdings dating back to 1937. While popular with academic researchers on the UW campus, the print collections in the Robinson Map Library are also accessible to the public for genealogy research, travel information, and/or general interest inquiries.