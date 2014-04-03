Dante, Florence, Italy: Then and Now

In 2021 we will mark the seven-hundredth anniversary of Dante's death, and it would appear that, even after seven centuries, his masterpiece, the Divine Comedy, will continue to be the focus of academic discussions and research and to exert its hold on the popular imagination in films, novels, and computer games that draw their inspiration from it. This presentation will briefly examine the historical, socio-political, literary and artistic contexts in which Dante lived and wrote and will, moreover, investigate the many reasons for his and his poem's initial and continuing importance in Western civilization. It will seek answers to a number of questions, among which the following: Who was Dante Alighieri and why did he write the Comedy? Why should his poem have had such great and enduring success? How and why are Dante and the Comedy still relevant in the modern world? In the course of the richly illustrated presentation we will be considering many examples of Dante's influence on literary, artistic and popular cultures over the centuries, with special attention to his impact on contemporary society.