Sea Change, the Sea Grant Institute in Wisconsin

Moira Harrington, Communications Director, Wisconsin Sea Grant Institute

From UW Showcase September 2013

In this millennium, freshwater has been termed the new oil, offering the global community a vital natural resource that, literally, sustains life and drives commerce, manufacturing, recreational opportunities and cultural wealth. With the world's largest freshwater system at its borders—the Great Lakes—Wisconsin, is located alongside a commodity as priceless as any Middle-Eastern oil field. The University of Wisconsin-Madison-based Sea Grant Institute promotes the sustainable use of this valuable asset.

In this talk, explore the basics of Wisconsin Sea Grant, the Great Lakes themselves and get some details on leaping Asian carp and other aquatic invasive species, the prehistoric lake sturgeon and a few of the 51 Wisconsin shipwrecks that have been nominated for the National Register of Historic Places.