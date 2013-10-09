Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

The Civil War: How Freedom Came, What Freedom Meant

The Civil War: How Freedom Came, What Freedom Meant

Stephen Kantrowitz, Professor of History, UW-Madison discusses the Civil War.

October 09, 2013
UW Showcase

Stephen Kantrowitz, Professor of History, UW-Madison
From UW Showcase October 2013

On the eve of the Civil War there were nearly four million slaves in the United States, and the Supreme Court had declared that African Americans were not citizens of the nation. By the end of 1865 slavery was dead; within five years the principle of non-racial citizenship had entered the Constitution. In this talk, Professor Kantrowitz explores these momentous changes, asking how a war to suppress the Confederate rebellion, become a war of emancipation, how freedom became wedded to equality, and what those transformations finally meant.

Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

The Brave New World of Media: How We All Make Sense of Information in Online News Environments

We live in a world where we can get all the news we need in just a few keystrokes. Yet, many of us live in our own filter bubbles that allow us to ...

Read More >
UW Showcase,
Communications & Media,
News
story

Cartographic Treasures: Map and Aerial Photograph Collections in the Robinson Map Library

Providing an overview and history of the UW Department of Geography’s Arthur H. Robinson Map Library and with a focus on print holdings, this...

Read More >
UW Showcase,
Arts, Culture & Humanities,
Libraries