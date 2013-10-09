The Civil War: How Freedom Came, What Freedom Meant

On the eve of the Civil War there were nearly four million slaves in the United States, and the Supreme Court had declared that African Americans were not citizens of the nation. By the end of 1865 slavery was dead; within five years the principle of non-racial citizenship had entered the Constitution. In this talk, Professor Kantrowitz explores these momentous changes, asking how a war to suppress the Confederate rebellion, become a war of emancipation, how freedom became wedded to equality, and what those transformations finally meant.