A Fond Farewell

Reflections on a half-century with UW-Madison
This summer, David Ward will complete his two-year service as interim leader of UW-Madison, a role he’s described as “Encore Chancellor.”
As David MS’62, PhD’63 and his spouse, Judith Ward ’64, prepare for their next adventures — including a little well-deserved time for international travel, but this time for pleasure, not business — they shared with WAA some of their memories of life and work on campus.
During their University of Wisconsin experience from the 1960s to today, David and Judith Ward have been students, faculty and leaders at the highest levels of academics and politics. And it’s quite clear that they’ll always be proud alumni.