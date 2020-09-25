UW Week in Review: September 21–25

Welcome to the UW Week in Review, which recaps some of UW–Madison’s top news from the week. We know you have a lot going on, so we’ve consolidated stories you won’t want to miss into one convenient place. Click on the links below to read this week's follow the Wisconsin Alumni Association® (WAA) on Instagram so you don’t miss our weekly posts!

Back to the Classroom: UW–Madison Returns to In-Person Instruction

After two weeks of all-virtual classes, the UW announced that in-person instruction will resume on September 26. See more >>

Masking: The Truth. Face the Facts about Face-Covering

UW Health gives the straight dope about masks and other face-coverings. (Spoiler alert: they really do help prevent the spread of COVID-19.) Read more >>

The Picture of Health: UW Lands National Medical Imaging Program

A $22 million National Institutes of Health grant will create a new medical imaging center on campus. It’s the revolution you’ve been waiting for … if you’ve been waiting for a revolution in cryo-electron microscopy and tomography. Read more >>

A Veggie Tale: F.H. King Students Donate Produce

The UW’s F.H. King Students for Sustainable Agriculture are raising more than vegetables — they’re also raising spirits. The group is donating the produce it grew on its campus garden plots to help people in need during their Harvest Handouts events. Read more >>

Care Packages: #ItsWhatBadgersDo

Badger students Adam Krumholz x’21 (of football fame) and Demi Philosophos x’20 saw a need in Madison. Working with the city’s Nehemiah organization, they’re creating personal care kits to get essential supplies to people who suffer from social or racial inequities. Watch the video >>