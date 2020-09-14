Meet Krumholz x’21 and Philosophos ’20

Determined to combat social and racial disparities in their community, Adam Krumholz x’21 and Demi Philosophos ’20 reached out to local organization Nehemiah. They began assembling personal care kits for people in need of basic essentials. Krumholz used his platform as a Badgers football player to get the word out. With contributions from the community, they’ve already hand assembled more than 400 kits — and they’re still going.