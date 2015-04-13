Skip Navigation

Upholding Tradition

April 13, 2015
The UW has seen 166 years of history, accomplishments, and achievements. See them above in 49 rhyming seconds. Founders' Day commemorates the University of Wisconsin's first class, held on February 5, 1849. But this holiday is about more than marking another UW birthday. It's also a chance to connect with alumni in your area, learn about the latest developments on campus, and discover how to make the most of your Badger connections.

