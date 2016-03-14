Tourney Timeline

Talk about over-achievers. The first time the Wisconsin Badgers ever made the NCAA tournament they won the whole shebang. It was the 1940–41 season and the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Tournament involved eight schools. Wisconsin, coached by Bud Foster, won the national title on March 29, 1941 with a 39–34 victory over Washington State.

The team again secured a berth in the tournament after the 1946–47 season and reached the Elite Eight. After that though, you could say the Badgers had a bit of a dry spell.

It wasn’t until 1994 that the Badgers once again went “dancing” in March. They bowed out rather quickly that year, losing in the second round to #1 seed Missouri, 109–96. But it wasn’t long after that this team got on a historic run. In fact, as of this season only four other teams have longer active NCAA tournament streaks than the Badgers. So, let the madness of March begin!

Wisconsin Badgers NCAA Tournament History

1941: National Champions - East Region (20-3)

1947: Regional Consolation - East Region (16-6)

1994: Reached Second Round as a 9 seed - West Region (18-11)

1997: First Round as a 7 seed - East Region (18-10)

1999: First Round as a 5 seed - East Region (22-10)

2000: Reached Final Four as a 8 seed - West Region (22-14)

2001: First Round as a 6 seed - West Region (18-11)

2002: Reached Second Round as a 8 seed - East Region (19-13)

2003: Reached Sweet 16 as a 5 seed - Midwest Region (24-8)

2004: Reached Second Round as a 6 seed - East Rutherford Region (25-7)

2005: Reached Elite Eight as a 6 seed - Syracuse Region (25-9)

2006: First Round as a 9 seed - Minneapolis Region (19-12)

2007: Reached Second Round as a 2 seed - Midwest Region (30-6)

2008: Reached Sweet 16 as a 3 seed - Midwest Region (31-5)

2009: Reached Second Round as a 12 seed - East Region (20-13)

2010: Reached Second Round as a 4 seed - East Region (24-9)

2011: Reached Sweet 16 as a 4 seed - Southeast Region (25-9)

2012: Reached Sweet 16 as a 4 seed - East Region (26-10)

2013: Second Round - West Region (23-12, 5 seed)

2014: Reached Final Four as a 2 seed - West Region (30-8)

2015: National Runner-Up as a 1 seed - West Region (36-4)

