Throwback Thursday #ThunderThighs  

"With all the different looks and possibilities this Badger team is capable of, this might well be Coach Yoder's finest year at Wisconsin," reads the 1985-86 Wisconsin Basketball Guide. “A blend of three seniors, three juniors, one sophomore, and five freshmen make up a Wisconsin basketball team destined to succeed in 1985-86." Unfortunately…that wasn't necessarily the case. The team wrapped up the season with a 12-16 overall record, finished 9th in the Big Ten's final standings.

The cover of the 1985-86 issue featured the team’s three seniors, guard Rick Olson ’87 (left), forward Greg Steinhaus ’87 (middle), and center Jay Laszewski ’87 (right). Olson, who ranks 5th on the Badger’s all-time scoring list with over 1,500 points, was inducted into the UW Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008. Laszewski’s daughter Abby, who plays center for her high school in Connecticut, recently made a verbal commitment to join the UW program for the 2016 season.