The Flaminglist: 10 Things You May Not Know about Wisconsin Tradition and Culture

Jim Leary is a professor emeritus of folklore and Scandinavian studies at UW–Madison and an expert on the folklore and culture of Upper Midwestern and Wisconsin people. “Every place, in its own way, is the center of the world, and all places are kind of interconnected,” Leary says. “But I think if we live in a particular place, we ought to know about its depth, and its complexity, and its richness over time.” In addition to his time teaching at the UW, Leary has published books and articles, collaborated on documentaries, produced radio programs, curated museum exhibits, worked on folklife festivals, and given talks about Wisconsin’s rich traditions. “That ties in, obviously, with the Wisconsin Idea and the fact that that issue you’re going to be doing work [on is] based on the household traditions of the diverse people in the state,” Leary says. “You have to figure out a way not only to educate students and do your research, but also to return that to the communities themselves.” Here, Leary shares some of that knowledge about the places and practices that hit close to home for many Wisconsin-born-and-bred Badgers: