Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Flamingle

>

Terrace Time

Terrace Time

John Allen
June 06, 2022
Flamingle >

If you love content like this, be sure to check your inbox for your Friday Flamingle — the weekly newsletter created just for UW–Madison alumni. Find out more or subscribe.

Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

Varsity Bar

Is the Varsity Bar still up and running?

Read More >
Flamingle,
Ask Flamingle HQ
quiz

Which Badger-invented board game should you play?

Tell us what kinds of games you like and we’ll give you a new one to try, courtesy of UW alumni!

Read More >
Flamingle,