Terrace Chairs Colors

The classic colors of orange, yellow, and green appear early in the Terrace’s history, but weren’t given their official names until 1981 when Wisco Industries in Oregon, Wisconsin, was commissioned to make the now-iconic "sunburst” chairs. They chose the so-named John Deere green, Allis Chalmers orange, and sunshine yellow to pay tribute to Wisconsin farming traditions and mirror the best seasons in Wisconsin: fall, summer, and spring. In 1988, the colors were officially trademarked for use only by the Wisconsin Union, which is why you don’t see these color chairs anywhere else. But that’s not all! In 2012, a special batch of chairs were made in Mendota Blue to raise awareness and donations for the Union’s renovation project. These chairs were seen on the Terrace for one season only, and once summer had set, they went to live with the generous donors who supported the project. The Terrace opened on Tuesday this week … wishing you were there now? These 19 Terrace chair photos will make you feel right at home.