Our beloved Terrace has seen its share of chair designs, all of which have had to answer to one ruthless and unforgiving critic: Wisconsin weather.

If you want to know what happened to the “real” Terrace chairs, we’re going to have to go all the way back to the Union’s official opening on October 5, 1928, when hickory chairs lined the shore of Lake Mendota. While a popular style at the time, these wooden apparatuses were unable to tolerate the harsh Wisconsin winters.

By the early 1930s, two versions of metal chairs replaced the wooden version, one of which was the Deauville, the style you so fondly remember where the sunburst shape was achieved with springy curved steel strips. While perhaps a bit more accommodating to a Badger’s backside than the current stamped sunburst style, the Deauville chairs were prone to retaining water and consequently rusting. They were phased out of production in the 1960s by the Troy Sun Shade Company of Troy, Ohio, the original and sole producer of the Terrace chairs until it went out of business in 1976, but some Deauville chairs milled about the Union confines until the 1980s.