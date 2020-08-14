New Badger Student Yard Signs – Register Now!

On behalf of the Wisconsin Alumni Association, congratulations on joining the Badger Family!
Show off how excited you are to be a new Badger with a free sign for your yard or window.
A limited number of signs are available to new students from Dane County.
Signs will be available for curbside pick-up on Friday, August 21 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at one of our Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association locations. Please pre-register for a pick-up time and location by Wednesday, August 19.
Curbside Pick-up Procedures
Arrive at your designated location during the time you selected. Drive up to the pick-up station (look for Bucky!) and remain in your car. Please have your vehicle trunk open. A WFAA staff member will drop your sign in the trunk.
University of Wisconsin Foundation
1848 University Ave.
Madison, WI 53726
Wisconsin Alumni Association
650 N Lake St.
Madison, WI 53706
Questions? Contact the Wisconsin Alumni Association at chapters@uwalumni.com.