New Badger Student Yard Signs – Register Now!

August 14, 2020

On behalf of the Wisconsin Alumni Association, congratulations on joining the Badger Family!

Show off how excited you are to be a new Badger with a free sign for your yard or window.

A limited number of signs are available to new students from Dane County.

Register For Your Yard Sign

Signs will be available for curbside pick-up on Friday, August 21 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at one of our Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association locations. Please pre-register for a pick-up time and location by Wednesday, August 19.

Curbside Pick-up Procedures

Arrive at your designated location during the time you selected. Drive up to the pick-up station (look for Bucky!) and remain in your car. Please have your vehicle trunk open. A WFAA staff member will drop your sign in the trunk.


University of Wisconsin Foundation
1848 University Ave.
Madison, WI 53726

Wisconsin Alumni Association
650 N Lake St.
Madison, WI 53706

Questions? Contact the Wisconsin Alumni Association at chapters@uwalumni.com.

