Remembering a Miracle

USA! USA! U-Rah-Rah! U-Rah-Rah!

How can something that happened 40 years ago never get old? When it’s reliving the U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team’s gripping 4–3 triumph over the seemingly invincible Soviet squad on February 22, 1980, that’s how. The “Miracle on Ice” is regarded by many as the biggest upset in American sports history. And two Badgers didn’t only have front row seats to witness this historic victory; they were part of the frontline action!