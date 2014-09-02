Making a Difference for UW Students, One Tee at a Time

Visit uwalumni.com/theredshirt to learn more and pick up your own tee today!

“I think every student has a story to tell,” says recent UW-Madison graduate Jessica Graba '14. “We all come from different backgrounds and want to go to different places.” For Graba, her story includes a chapter on an article of clothing that has a way of helping to make dreams come true.

No, this isn’t something out of a Harry Potter novel. It’s about The Red Shirt™. And how it’s the only shirt of its kind that gives back.

Now in its seventh year, The Red Shirt™ has helped to give 123 Badger students to date the chance to earn a UW-Madison degree. That’s because, proceeds from sales go toward the Great People Scholarship. And as of 2014, The Red Shirt™ has contributed $250,000 toward this need-based scholarship.

With its collectible nature — a new shirt is created every year, then previous editions are retired forever — and designs that always highlight Badger spirit, The Red Shirt™ gives alumni, students and friends a fun way to play an important role in maintaining this vibrant, world-class institution.