Outback Bowl Is One to Remember

Wisconsin fans will remember the 2015 Outback Bowl for a lot of reasons. Barry Alvarez was back at the helm, facing the same team he beat in his final bowl game as Wisconsin head coach. Melvin Gordon rushed for 251 yards to close out his collegiate career, a record high at the Outback Bowl.

Shannon Timm '08
January 02, 2015
"Beat Auburn" buttons

The day also earned Gordon a spot in the record books as only the third player to rush for 2,500 yards in a season, second only to Barry Sanders for the all-time FBS single season rushing record. And last, but not least, an overtime finish with the Badgers winning 34-31 after a missed kick by Auburn. It was a game to remember and Badger alumni and fans will certainly not forget it anytime soon.

Be there for the next great Badger highlight and join the Wisconsin Alumni Association on the road next season! Football trips are on sale now for the September 5 match-up against Alabama in Arlington, Texas as well as the November 7 Big Ten road game at Maryland. On, Wisconsin!

