Outback Bowl Is One to Remember

The day also earned Gordon a spot in the record books as only the third player to rush for 2,500 yards in a season, second only to Barry Sanders for the all-time FBS single season rushing record. And last, but not least, an overtime finish with the Badgers winning 34-31 after a missed kick by Auburn. It was a game to remember and Badger alumni and fans will certainly not forget it anytime soon.
