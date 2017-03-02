NCAA Tourney Timeline

Talk about over-achievers: the first time the Wisconsin Badgers ever made it into the NCAA tournament, they won the whole shebang. It was the 1940–41 season, and the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Tournament involved eight schools. Wisconsin, coached by Bud Foster, won the national title on March 29, 1941, with a 39–34 victory over Washington State.

The team again secured a berth in the tournament after the 1946–47 season and reached the Elite Eight. After that, though, you could say the Badgers had a bit of a dry spell.

It wasn’t until 1994 when the Badgers once again went “dancing” in March. They bowed out rather quickly that year, losing in the second round to number one seed Missouri, 109–96. But it wasn’t long after that this team got on a historic run. In fact, as of this season, only three other teams have longer active NCAA tournament streaks than the Badgers. So, let the madness of March begin!

Wisconsin Badgers’ NCAA Tournament History