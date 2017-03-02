NCAA Tourney Timeline

Talk about over-achievers: the first time the Wisconsin Badgers ever made it into the NCAA tournament, they won the whole shebang. It was the 1940–41 season, and the NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Tournament involved eight schools. Wisconsin, coached by Bud Foster, won the national title on March 29, 1941, with a 39–34 victory over Washington State.
The team again secured a berth in the tournament after the 1946–47 season and reached the Elite Eight. After that, though, you could say the Badgers had a bit of a dry spell.
It wasn’t until 1994 when the Badgers once again went “dancing” in March. They bowed out rather quickly that year, losing in the second round to number one seed Missouri, 109–96. But it wasn’t long after that this team got on a historic run. In fact, as of this season, only three other teams have longer active NCAA tournament streaks than the Badgers. So, let the madness of March begin!
Wisconsin Badgers’ NCAA Tournament History
- 1941 National Champions, East Region (20–3)
- 1947 Regional Consolation, East Region (16–6)
- 1994 Reached second round as a number nine seed, West Region (18–11)
- 1997 First round as a seven seed, East Region (18–10)
- 1999 First round as a five seed, East Region (22–10)
- 2000 Reached the Final Four as an eight seed, West Region (22–14)
- 2001 First round as a six seed, West Region (18–11)
- 2002 Reached the second round as an eight seed, East Region (19–13)
- 2003 Reached the Sweet 16 as a five seed, Midwest Region (24–8)
- 2004 Reached the second round as a six seed, East Rutherford Region (25–7)
- 2005 Reached the Elite Eight as a six seed, Syracuse Region (25–9)
- 2006 Reached the first round as a nine seed, Minneapolis Region (19–12)
- 2007 Reached the second round as a two seed, Midwest Region (30–6)
- 2008 Reached the Sweet 16 as a three seed, Midwest Region (31–5)
- 2009 Reached the second round as a 12 seed, East Region (20–13)
- 2010 Reached the second round as a four seed, East Region (24–9)
- 2011 Reached the Sweet 16 as a 4 four seed, Southeast Region (25–9)
- 2012 Reached the Sweet 16 as a four seed, East Region (26–10)
- 2013 Reached the second round as a five seed, West Region (23–12)
- 2014 Reached the Final Four as a two seed, West Region (30–8)
- 2015 National Runner-Up as a one seed, West Region (36–4)
- 2016 Reached the Sweet 16 as a seven seed, East Region (22–13)