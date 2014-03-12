Lucky Number 10,000

All UW-Madison alumni are lucky … they get to be Badgers! But Craig Trzebny ‘98 of Phoenix, Ariz., is luckier than most because he was the winner of our 10,000 Facebook Fans giveaway (grand prize: a gift card to the University Book Store and his very own The Red Shirt™: Sixth Edition, seen below.)

Here’s what Craig had to say about his days at the UW, and why he doesn’t miss Wisconsin as much as he thought he might:

"There are too many great memories to pick just one: besides the great education that has given me the tools I need to succeed in my career, all the football Saturdays, basketball/volleyball/hockey games, State Street Halloween, not to mention the lifelong friends. UW is a special place!

"After 11 years at Rayovac in Madison, a new job with Fluidic Energy brought my wife and I to Phoenix. While I lived the first 36 years of my life in Wisconsin, and definitely miss family, friends, and campus, I have to say it’s been great not needing to shovel for the past three years, and being able to play softball and golf year-round. Getting together with the WAA: Valley of the Sun chapter for sporting events is great and really makes it feel like I’m back on campus.

"On Wisconsin!"