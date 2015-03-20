Confessions of a Basketball Newbie

Like every other red-white-and-blue-blooded American girl, I grew up with a working knowledge of sports. I was shuffled to soccer practices with all of the other neighborhood first-graders. I was encouraged (read: forced) to participate in volleyball and dodgeball throughout middle and high school. I learned baseball by listening to Ron Santo’s voice crackle through an AM radio feed. In high school, I went to a football game at Camp Randall and knew instantly that I wanted to attend a big sports college. Four years later, I bought my first round of Badger football season tickets. I never missed a game (except for one in 2009, thanks to the Swine ’09, but it doesn’t count as “missing” if you were quarantined, right?).

But I never got in to basketball. I never made it to a game at the Kohl Center, and never even made it out to a bar to watch. It’s like how some people just have absolutely no desire to watch Lord of the Rings (weirdos). I just couldn’t be bothered. Not until two years after I graduated from UW-Madison.

But now I can officially say that I’ve watched my first Badger men’s basketball game. Ever.

It was the Michigan State game on March 1, the one in which the UW clinched a share of the Big Ten title. Or something. I settled onto an uncomfortable wooden bench at the Nitty … and realized I had no idea what I was looking at. Allow me to verbalize the inner monologue of someone watching a new sport for the first time:

But seriously, the menu says that brunch goes until 3 p.m. It was only 2:45 when I got here. Why wouldn’t they let me order French toast?

20:00 Wait, what time is kickoff? First pitch? Coin toss?

19:40 Oh, wait. It already happened.

17:34 Wow, those guys are tall. I thought I was tall.

14:56 Tee-hee-hee-hee. Michigan State’s coach looks like a Pixar character.

12:52 Why is everyone yelling? I missed something. Was there a foul? Or did someone announce the end of brunch?

11:27 The Nitty has hella good French fries.

10:43 Wait, that guy fell down. Isn’t that some sort of penalty? Unnecessary roughness after the play?

10:42 Are there even plays? Or do they just run back and forth?

7:24 Is that blood?! This sport is very unsafe.

5:03 I feel like this game has a lot of points. Like … it seems too easy if you can score fifty points in twenty minutes.

3:34 I wonder how far these guys run in one game. Has anyone ever worn a pedometer?

1:53 I think I’ll have a Star Trek marathon when I get home.

1:52 Poor Leonard Nimoy.

0:00 Oh, awesome there’s a halftime!

20:00 Can I please get some more fries?

19:26 CRAP! I missed something again!

19:25 Maybe mozzarella sticks.

17:43 Ok those kids have been on their phones this entire time. Excuse me, want to try interacting with your family?

17:42 If I ever have kids, they’re never getting cell phones.

17:41 Or at least not ones with a data plan.

17:39 Maybe I should go back to a flip phone.

12:57 Okay, actually though, how do these guys all fit on a plane? Do they each have to buy their own row?

12:55 I hate flying.

9:46 I could really use a nap right about now.

8:29 Gaaawwd, I want to be in sweatpants right now. I ate way too many fries.

8:15 It must be really hard for basketball players to buy clothes. Is that why their uniforms are so baggy? Because they can’t find anything that fits?

8:14 I can’t believe there isn’t a clothing line dedicated to basketball players. Tall&Lanky.

8:13 I am totally going to create a line of clothes catered to the 6’10”, 230-pound man.

5:32 There should be a limit on how long you can stand and hold on to the ball.

5:31 I bet that ball gets awful sweaty. Gross.

2:41 Maybe I should order a milkshake.

00:00 Oh, wow. It’s over already? That was fast.

Did we win?

We won. Yay.

So about that nap …

Well, what can I say? I gave it a shot. To be fair, I can’t be expected to focus on anything else when I’m waiting on a milkshake. Nevertheless … on, Wisconsin!