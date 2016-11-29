Doris Feldman Weisberg ’58

Doris Feldman Weisberg was part of the team that launched the Food Network, where she produced numerous shows and was the managing editor of food news. She has also produced cooking shows for Lifetime Television and is a professor emerita at City College of The City University of New York, where she spent 26 years. She was director of the Speech and Hearing Center and retired in 1992 as the chair of the speech department.

After graduating from Wisconsin, Doris earned her MS and PhD degrees from Columbia University. She has taught at The New School and was an adjunct professor at the New York University School of Continuing and Professional Education, where she developed lecture series.

As a student, Weisberg was very active at the Memorial Union and was president of the Union Directorate her senior year. Today, she serves on the board of the Memorial Union Building Association, and she is helping to establish a distinguished alumni lecture series and to position the Union to use locally grown food in its food service operations.

Weisberg is also on the board of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association, and is a member of the UW Foundation’s Women’s Philanthropy Council and the department of political science board of visitors. The New York City resident is a member of the Tri-State Women’s Initiative, which brings UW–Madison professors to the New York City area to speak on current events. “This group brings people back into the UW fold,” she says.

Weisberg and her husband have created a planned gift to establish the Doris Feldman Weisberg and Robert Weisberg Center for Progressive Political Thought. They also established the Doris and Robert Weisberg Current Issues Symposium Fund at the Memorial Union to bring relevant and timely speakers to campus.