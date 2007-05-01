Frances Shuter Taylor BSE’68

2007 Distinguished Alumni Award Honoree

After graduating from UW-Madison with a degree in elementary education, Taylor spent two years teaching sixth-grade in the Indiana public school system before embarking on a successful career in domestic and international investment banking. Her appointments include seven years with Smith Barney in New York syndicating new issues of stocks and bonds, including Initial Public Offerings, three years with Bank of America in Caracas, Venezuela, where she syndicated international jumbo loan transactions for entities throughout Latin America, and four years in Hong Kong as Executive Vice President of Bank of America and CEO of BA Asia, Ltd. By the time she retired in 1998, Taylor had gone from a small town in Wisconsin to the top ranks of the corporate world.

Currently, Taylor serves on numerous boards in and around Madison. A member of the Bascom Hill Society, Taylor is involved in a broad range of campus interests, including men’s rowing, education, and international studies. She has funded several scholarships for undergraduates interested in education careers, as well as scholarships for graduate students to conduct research abroad. She is a former Wisconsin Alumni Association board member and currently a board member of the UW Foundation, where she serves on the governance committee. She is on the board of TomoTherapy, a Madison-based company that has created a revolutionary method of delivering image-guided, intensity-modulated radiation therapy for cancer treatment. Taylor is also on the Boards of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra and of Oak Bank.