John Morgridge ’55 and Tashia Morgridge ’55

2005 Distinguished Alumni Award Honoree

The Morgridges met during their high school years in Wauwatosa and pursued their undergraduate degrees together at UW-Madison. In 1955, John earned his bachelor's of business administration and Tashia achieved her degree in education.

John Morgridge is chair of the board at Cisco Systems and works as director of numerous nonprofit organizations, including the Tech Advisory Board for Milwaukee Public Schools and the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation. John is deeply involved with the Cisco Networking Academies, a course that teaches students in U.S. high schools and universities worldwide to design, install and maintain computer networks. Tashia Morgridge taught disabled children for 13 years.