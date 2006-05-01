Judith Hicks Stiehm ’57

2006 Distinguished Alumni Award Honoree

In her days on campus, Judith Hicks Stiehm was a student senator, co-founder of a literary magazine and chair of the Union Art Gallery.

Without doubt, she was an outspoken student leader. She has been an ardent advocate for women’s rights since before the word “feminist” was coined.

Her trailblazing nature continued after college and graduate school. She became a noted scholar in political theory — particularly as it relates to women and the military.

Always ahead of her time, she became vice provost at the University of Southern California in 1984, when few women were being appointed to such posts. She authored a book titled Champions for Peace: Women Winners of the Nobel Prize for Peace.

In the national public service arena, she has been a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and was appointed to the Defense Advisory Committee on Women in Service.