Paul Collins ’58

Collins received his bachelor's degree from the business school in 1958. During his 39-year career with Citigroup, he forged relationships with corporate customers in more than 100 countries. Although he retired in 2000, his global leadership and knowledge are still sought by top companies and organizations throughout the world.

In the fall of 2001, Collins gave the School of Music the largest gift in its history in honor of his mother, Adele Stoppenbach Collins, who graduated from the music school in 1929. The gift will provide for as many as 16 graduate performance fellowships. He has endowed two professorships — the first endowed professorships in the performing arts on the UW-Madison campus.