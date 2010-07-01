Some of our Wisconsin Alumni Association adventurers stepped back in time this May with a trip to what’s called The Cradle of History.

In this journey through Egypt, Israel, Cyprus, Greece and Turkey, travelers had the chance to wade into the Dead Sea, explore the mysteries of the pyramids and walk through the Gardens of Gethsemane and see 1,000-year-old olive trees.

Mike '67 and Joanne Nennig '68, who have traveled with WAA eight times in the past, say this was by far the best of all their trips to date. Many of their fellow travelers have already signed up for their next tours with WAA.