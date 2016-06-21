[This photo gallery is temporarily unavailable]

I had the wonderful opportunity to represent WAA on an incredible trip to South Africa. I’ve given a lot of thought to what makes a WAA trip such a great experience, and the answer is twofold.

First, WAA chooses the best travel partners, who are able to provide an outstanding travel experience. You will stay in the best locations wherever you travel, and you will be guided by very talented tour directors and local guides.