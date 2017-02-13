10 Best Flat Buckys

There’s a famous saying at the Wisconsin Alumni Association that “Badgers are everywhere.” All across the world, alumni show their Badger Pride by taking a piece of the UW with them on their travel adventures . Below you will find ten of our favorite “Flat Bucky” pictures from our members over the years.

Do you like to travel? Do you love Bucky Badger? Well, here’s your chance to pack the magnificent mustelid in your suitcase for your next trip. Become a WAA member, and in your new member kit, you will find your own “Flat Bucky” along with his latest Badger swag. On your expeditions be sure to snap a few pictures of Flat Bucky in the wild and share them with us on social media. You can also email us your travel photos at insider@uwalumni.com.