A Weekend In San Diego: What’s A Badger To Do?

The Holiday Bowl will bring thousands of Badgers to beautiful San Diego. The warm temperatures, blue skies, lush vegetation, and friendly people make this seaside town a great place to spend a few days — no matter what you choose to do.

Badger alumnus and San Diego resident Glenn Gargas says the variety of activities available in the San Diego area is amazing. “Within a half day’s drive, you can be sunning yourself on a beach at sea level or up in the mountains throwing snowballs.”

With so much to do, it’s hard to know where to start. Here is list of some of San Diego’s must-see attractions:

San Diego Zoo

Widely believed to be the best zoo in the World, the San Diego Zoo features everything from pandas to polar bears.

Balboa Park

This 1,200-acre park includes the San Diego Zoo as well as museums, theaters, trails, and restaurants. It’s an absolutely beautiful place to spend an afternoon.

San Diego Zoo Safari Park

A short drive north of San Diego, you’ll find the Asian savannah and the African plains. Hop on a tram and see buffaloes, rhinoceroses, zebras, and more.

USS Midway Museum

Head down to the harbor to get a sense of what it was like to be at sea aboard one of America’s longest serving aircraft carriers.

Old Town

Visit the oldest settlement in the State of California. Tour the state historic park, and see buildings dating to 1820.

San Diegan Badger alumna Amy Flink says one of her favorite spots is the Cabrillo National Monument at the end of Point Loma.

“There is a museum that share’s some of San Diego’s history,” says Flink, “and hiking trails on the east side that provide fantastic views of the city, harbor, and Coronado. And on the west side, there are tidal pools and a lookout point where whales migrating south can be spotted.”

And, Gargas recommends that his fellow Badgers also visit La Jolla.

“There are great views of the ocean,” says Gargas, “and restaurants and shopping along Prospect Street. Then take a drive to the top of Mount Soledad — the highest point in La Jolla —for an awesome 360-degree view of the San Diego area.”