On August 4, 2015, a group of 25 Badgers and Gophers took off on a 10-day journey to explore Iceland and experience its history, culture, language, and food. This trip was epic and unforgettable in so many ways.

Jeff Wendorf '82
October 08, 2015
On August 4, 2015, a group of 25 Badgers and Gophers took off on a 10-day journey to explore Iceland and experience its history, culture, language, and food. This trip was epic and unforgettable in so many ways.

Iceland is a vast, unchartered destination waiting to be discovered. Every road, every mountain, every waterfall, every glacier is a National Geographic photo that deserves to be seen. There is a long Icelandic tradition of respecting nature and the elements, and with a total population of 320,000 on a good day, the scenery and sights can experienced in all of their unspoiled, natural beauty.

This video provides a photo diary of our adventure. Many thanks to traveler John “Wayne” Flada for creating this video for us.

