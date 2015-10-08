On August 4, 2015, a group of 25 Badgers and Gophers took off on a 10-day journey to explore Iceland and experience its history, culture, language, and food. This trip was epic and unforgettable in so many ways.

Iceland is a vast, unchartered destination waiting to be discovered. Every road, every mountain, every waterfall, every glacier is a National Geographic photo that deserves to be seen. There is a long Icelandic tradition of respecting nature and the elements, and with a total population of 320,000 on a good day, the scenery and sights can experienced in all of their unspoiled, natural beauty.