Alumni Volunteers Turn Badger Dreams Into Reality Through Student Scholarships

Think globally, act locally. That’s the spirit behind the hard work that hundreds of UW-Madison alumni put into raising scholarship money for incoming students from their local areas.
Wisconsin Alumni Association chapter volunteers in dozens of cities around the world collect funds at game-watch parties and social events throughout the year to support future generations of Badgers heading to the UW to share in the Wisconsin Experience.
In 2014, chapters raised $614,150 and awarded scholarships to nearly 300 students attending UW-Madison.
Wisconsin-based chapters were especially active in their fundraising efforts: 46 percent of the total scholarships awarded were to in-state students.
“There are so many ways in which alumni can support UW-Madison,” says Mike Fahey ’89, managing director of campus and constituent relations at WAA. “Raising scholarship money for students in their area is also a way to strengthen not only their local community, but their alma mater as well.”
Many chapters present scholarships to incoming students at their Badger Student Send-off Celebration. In the fall, students have the opportunity to thank their fellow Badgers at a scholarship reception held during Homecoming Weekend, while alumni get the chance to chat with the students and find out what’s new — or what’s stayed the same — at their alma mater.
By the Numbers:
- 299: total number of scholarships awarded to incoming UW-Madison students
- $614,150: total scholarship award dollars raised by chapters in 2014
- 139: total number of scholarships awarded by chapters based in Wisconsin
- $253,200: scholarship dollars awarded by chapters based in Wisconsin