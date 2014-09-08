Skip Navigation

Alumni Volunteers Turn Badger Dreams Into Reality Through Student Scholarships

WAA chapter volunteers around the world collect funds throughout the year to support future generations of Badgers heading to the UW to share in the Wisconsin Experience.

Wendy Krause Hathaway '04
September 08, 2014
Chapters >

Think globally, act locally. That’s the spirit behind the hard work that hundreds of UW-Madison alumni put into raising scholarship money for incoming students from their local areas.

Wisconsin Alumni Association chapter volunteers in dozens of cities around the world collect funds at game-watch parties and social events throughout the year to support future generations of Badgers heading to the UW to share in the Wisconsin Experience.

The WAA: Milwaukee Chapter awarded $22,000 in scholarships to incoming UW students, including Chariesse Ellis x’18 (seen here with chapter scholarship chair Erin Kraak BBA’98.), at their Badger Student Send-off Celebration in August.
The WAA: Milwaukee Chapter awarded $22,000 in scholarships to incoming UW students, including Chariesse Ellis x’18 (seen here with chapter scholarship chair Erin Kraak BBA’98.), at their Badger Student Send-off Celebration in August.

In 2014, chapters raised $614,150 and awarded scholarships to nearly 300 students attending UW-Madison.

Wisconsin-based chapters were especially active in their fundraising efforts: 46 percent of the total scholarships awarded were to in-state students.

“There are so many ways in which alumni can support UW-Madison,” says Mike Fahey ’89, managing director of campus and constituent relations at WAA. “Raising scholarship money for students in their area is also a way to strengthen not only their local community, but their alma mater as well.”

Many chapters present scholarships to incoming students at their Badger Student Send-off Celebration. In the fall, students have the opportunity to thank their fellow Badgers at a scholarship reception held during Homecoming Weekend, while alumni get the chance to chat with the students and find out what’s new — or what’s stayed the same — at their alma mater.

By the Numbers:

  • 299: total number of scholarships awarded to incoming UW-Madison students
  • $614,150: total scholarship award dollars raised by chapters in 2014
  • 139: total number of scholarships awarded by chapters based in Wisconsin
  • $253,200: scholarship dollars awarded by chapters based in Wisconsin
