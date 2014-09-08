Alumni Volunteers Turn Badger Dreams Into Reality Through Student Scholarships

Think globally, act locally. That’s the spirit behind the hard work that hundreds of UW-Madison alumni put into raising scholarship money for incoming students from their local areas.

Wisconsin Alumni Association chapter volunteers in dozens of cities around the world collect funds at game-watch parties and social events throughout the year to support future generations of Badgers heading to the UW to share in the Wisconsin Experience.

The WAA: Milwaukee Chapter awarded $22,000 in scholarships to incoming UW students, including Chariesse Ellis x’18 (seen here with chapter scholarship chair Erin Kraak BBA’98.), at their Badger Student Send-off Celebration in August.

In 2014, chapters raised $614,150 and awarded scholarships to nearly 300 students attending UW-Madison.

Wisconsin-based chapters were especially active in their fundraising efforts: 46 percent of the total scholarships awarded were to in-state students.

“There are so many ways in which alumni can support UW-Madison,” says Mike Fahey ’89, managing director of campus and constituent relations at WAA. “Raising scholarship money for students in their area is also a way to strengthen not only their local community, but their alma mater as well.”

Many chapters present scholarships to incoming students at their Badger Student Send-off Celebration. In the fall, students have the opportunity to thank their fellow Badgers at a scholarship reception held during Homecoming Weekend, while alumni get the chance to chat with the students and find out what’s new — or what’s stayed the same — at their alma mater.

By the Numbers: