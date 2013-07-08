From Washington, D.C. to Madison

UW alumni in the Washington, D.C. area just sent the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s newly appointed chancellor, Dr. Rebecca Blank, off to Madison in true Badger spirit.

“We’re thrilled to have you heading our Badger family,” said Paula Bonner MS’78, CEO and president of the Wisconsin Alumni Association, as she hailed Blank into her new role.

The Chancellor Sendoff Celebration, which took place the evening of June 13 at the U.S. Botanic Garden, was the perfect way to welcome Blank into the Wisconsin tradition.

“One thing is clear: UW alumni are loyal and enthusiastic about their school,” Blank said. “You care deeply about the place where you spent some of the most important years of your lives, and it shows. ... As the new chancellor, I take that level of Badger pride and enthusiasm as one of Wisconsin’s greatest strengths.”

View this PDF to read a complete transcript of Dr. Blank’s speech.