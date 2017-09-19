Why should I get involved with my WAA chapter?

There are more than 400,000 Badger alumni in the world. That’s why no matter where you are, there’s probably a WAA chapter in your town. Here are some reasons to get involved with your local chapter.
- To have fun with your fellow alumni. Most WAA chapter events are fun. Whether your local Badgers are cheering on the football team or taking part in a volunteer service project, you’re going to have a good time.
- To meet new friends. Badgers share a special bond. Attending game-watch parties and other events gives you a chance to meet new people who live near you. You’ll probably be surprised at just how many Badgers are living in your town.
- To give back. Nearly all local WAA chapters have a scholarship program that raises money for UW students from their area. Take part in fun events that raise money for these scholarships.
- To stay connected to your alma mater. Staying involved with your alumni chapter gives you a chance to stay more informed about what’s happening on campus. Through conversations with other alumni and annual events such as your chapter’s Founders’ Day celebration, you’ll hear about campus news and discoveries.
- To get connected to the great, big Badger network. WAA chapters are where you get connected to the UW alumni living in your town. For young alumni, these connections can be invaluable. And, for older alumni, being involved in a chapter provides opportunities to help out the next generation.
So, now that you know why you should get involved, find your local alumni chapter.