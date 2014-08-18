New UW Students Get the Inside Scoop From Alumni

On August 7, the New York City branch of the Badger family gathered to welcome its newest members at the Badger Student Send-Off Celebration. Recent UW graduates were on hand to share their experiences with incoming students at the Museum of Arts and Design.

“I was excited about college and eager to get to Madison before I came to this event,” says Katie Faryniarz x’18. “Now I’m better prepared for school and even more ready to be a Badger!”

