New UW Students Get the Inside Scoop From Alumni

Big Apple Badgers shared their Wisconsin wisdom with incoming UW students at this year’s student send-off celebration.

Sandra Knisely '09, MA'13
August 18, 2014
On August 7, the New York City branch of the Badger family gathered to welcome its newest members at the Badger Student Send-Off Celebration. Recent UW graduates were on hand to share their experiences with incoming students at the Museum of Arts and Design.

“I was excited about college and eager to get to Madison before I came to this event,” says Katie Faryniarz x’18. “Now I’m better prepared for school and even more ready to be a Badger!”

WAA chapters across the country invite incoming students, their parents and local alumni to student send-off celebrations each summer to help these newest Badgers kick off their UW-Madison experience. Learn more and find your local community of Badgers at chapters.uwalumni.com.

