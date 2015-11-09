Oshkosh-Area Residents Enjoy Dinner And Discussion With UW Professors

It’s not often that alumni and friends of the UW have the chance to sit down with professors for both a delectable meal and fascinating discussion. But last week, more than 120 Oshkosh-area residents got to do just that at the Science of the Supper Club at Robbins Restaurant on November 5.

Hosted by the Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA) and the WAA: Fox Valley Chapter, the event afforded attendees the opportunity to chat with UW professors, who were on hand to reveal fascinating facts about supper-club fare. The evening included cocktails and conversation, dinner and presentations by the professors, and an after-dinner reception.

Professor Irwin Goldman, chair in UW-Madison’s department of horticulture, was one of the featured speakers and relished the chance to meet with fellow Badgers to discuss his work on vegetable processing in Wisconsin.

“I think these events are important because they bring together the research and outreach activities of the university with the general public in our state,” said Goldman. “Those interactions are literally part of our mission — the Wisconsin Idea, the notion that the boundaries of our campus should be the boundaries of the state.”

In addition to demonstrating the work the UW is doing, events such as these are vital in ensuring that the university stays connected with alumni and local residents across Wisconsin.

“Hosting the Science of the Supper Club also helps our chapter to gain visibility in the area, growing support for our projects and activities,” said Nancy Scheuerman, president of the WAA: Fox Valley Chapter. “Supper clubs are unique to the Wisconsin culture and connecting the work of the university to these dining establishments creates an evening of learning, socialization and great dining.”

To find upcoming WAA events in your area and for more information, please visit uwalumni.com/events.

