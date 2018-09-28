Skip Navigation

Home

>

News & Stories

>

Distinguished Alumni Award

>

Carol Edler Baumann ’54

Carol Edler Baumann ’54

As a former U.S. deputy assistant secretary of state and board member for numerous diplomatic organizations, Carol Baumann built a network of professional relationships “that helped bring the world to Milwaukee,” according to a longtime colleague.

Niki Denison
September 28, 2018
Distinguished Alumni Award >

As a former U.S. deputy assistant secretary of state and board member for numerous diplomatic organizations, Carol Baumann built a network of professional relationships “that helped bring the world to Milwaukee,” according to a longtime colleague.

Baumann, a former professor of political science at UW–Madison and UW–Milwaukee, was tapped by the Carter Administration to serve as deputy assistant secretary of state for intelligence and research in 1979.

At UW–Milwaukee, she was chair of the international relations major for 17 years and director of the Institute of World Affairs for 33 years. Baumann built the institute into one of the most accomplished of its kind while continuing to teach and inspire students to pursue careers in international affairs and global business. She was the first host of the institute’s television program, International Focus, which is still broadcast on Milwaukee public TV. Baumann also hosted the Dialogues with Diplomats banquet series, which brought ambassadors and other high-ranking officials from around the world, including Bill Clinton and Henry Kissinger.

In 1958 she ran for Congress in the 9th Congressional District. Her extensive professional affiliations included the Council on Foreign Relations, the Wisconsin Governor’s Commission on the United Nations, and the National Foreign Policy Association.

Baumann helped facilitate cross-participation in international programming between the Milwaukee and Madison campuses, and she helped to forge a connection between the European Union and the international studies programs at UW–Madison. She retired in 1995 as professor emerita. Baumann published a novel, Journeys of the Mind, based on her travels and career.

Share This Story

Related News and Stories

story

Joey Soloway ’87

Joey Soloway is the creator of the groundbreaking Amazon series Transparent, a comedy that explores issues related to gender, sex, and identity thr...

Read More >
Distinguished Alumni Award,
Arts, Culture & Humanities,
Communications & Media
story

Dennis George Maki ’62, MS’64, MD’67

Physician Dennis Maki has an international reputation as one of the fathers of modern-day hospital infection prevention. Maki is the Ovid O. Meyer ...

Read More >
Distinguished Alumni Award,
Alumni Profiles,
Health Care & Medical Research