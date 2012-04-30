The Wisconsin Union’s Guerrilla Cookie

Is this the Guerrilla Cookie beloved by Badgers of the '70s and '80s? The Wisconsin Union's Carl Korz created (or re-created) it from the ingredients list on the wrapper of an original GC package — one that his aunt had saved for 30 years. Guided by his experience in the Union's Kitchens and some hints from others who'd tried to recapture GC magic, Korz experimented until his recipe yielded these hearty results.

1 ¾ cups thick-rolled oats

½ cup raisins (chopped)

1 cup cooked cracked wheat

1 ½ cup soy flour

⅔ cup turbinado sugar

2 T. brewer’s yeast

½ cup organic dried milk

¾ t. salt

½ tsp. cinnamon

¼ tsp. ground ginger

¼ tsp. nutmeg

¼ tsp. allspice

5 medium eggs or 4 large eggs and one yolk

½ cup sunflower or vegetable oil

Mix dry ingredients and cooked cracked wheat. Add eggs and sunflower. Mix with wooden spoon to incorporate thoroughly. Refrigerate batter for a couple of hours and drop a ball on to a greased cookie sheet. A 2” ball gives you about a 3.25” diameter cookie. The refrigeration helps with the spreading from the oil and softens up the oats.

Bake at 325°F for 25 minutes or until golden brown in center with a darker brown rim. Makes about 25-30 cookies. The cookies will remain moist for several days.

Note: This is NOT the original recipe, and was adapted from an original Guerrilla Cookie ingredients label from the Quercus Alba Bakery in the early to mid '70s, but many of those familiar with the original seem to think it is fairly close. Please note that the cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, allspice combo was listed only as ‘spices’ on the ingredient label and it is an educated guess. We used organic ingredients in homage to the times. Feel free to adapt to your memory.

—Carl Korz, Wisconsin Union

"In the end, the guerrilla cookie will likely remain part of Madison's mythology."